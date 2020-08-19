Morgan Stanley Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $143.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIZ. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $123.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Assurant has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

