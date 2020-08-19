M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

M&T Bank stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.