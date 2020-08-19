Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,799 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $20,189,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $14,138,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after acquiring an additional 163,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 155,660 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.32.

Shares of PB opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

