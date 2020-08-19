Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of First American Financial worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First American Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAF opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

