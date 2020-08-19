Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.