Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,052 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMTC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTC opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Diego F. Calderin purchased 2,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

