Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 13,360 Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of ICF International worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,307 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,078,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,957,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 436,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. ICF International Inc has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

