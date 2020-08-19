Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 48.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

