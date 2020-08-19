Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 39,029 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,029 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 28.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,138.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $4,154,533. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

