Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 49,523 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,523 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of EnPro Industries worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 100.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EnPro Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EnPro Industries by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

NPO stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $72.38.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

