Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 84,668 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,668 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InVitae were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in InVitae by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in InVitae by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in InVitae by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in InVitae by 251.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

InVitae stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,893 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $343,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $939,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,176 shares of company stock worth $3,116,210. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

