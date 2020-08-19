Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 205,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Store Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,661 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Store Capital by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,218,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,809 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Store Capital by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STOR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE:STOR opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.