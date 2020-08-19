Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.59. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

