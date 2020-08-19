Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.