Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Post worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 20.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Post by 292.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Post by 72.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Post by 169.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

