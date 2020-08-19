Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

