Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $1,280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 304.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer stock opened at $843.31 on Wednesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $871.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $710.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.46. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.86.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,977,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,916 shares of company stock worth $42,052,805 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.