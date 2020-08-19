Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

