Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after buying an additional 8,076,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,568 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $39,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.