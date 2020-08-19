Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caci International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caci International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Caci International by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Caci International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,954.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. Caci International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.83.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

