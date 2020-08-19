Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

