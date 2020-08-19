Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 346,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.78. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $218.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.49 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.94.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kiran M. Patel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $1,836,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,468. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

