Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.