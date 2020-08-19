Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,078 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after buying an additional 7,775,244 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

