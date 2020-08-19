Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 248,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after purchasing an additional 604,910 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.