Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after buying an additional 2,086,941 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $91,299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,683,000 after buying an additional 1,326,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after buying an additional 701,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

