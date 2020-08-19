Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 514,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,368,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.