Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 13,504 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Steven Madden worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,171,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

