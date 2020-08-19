Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 15,232 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $206.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $211.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

