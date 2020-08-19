Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,618 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,203.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,845 shares of company stock worth $1,137,213 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

