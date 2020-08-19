Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 29,479 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29,479 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,885,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,190,000 after buying an additional 1,098,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,799,000 after acquiring an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 663,971 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

