Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of CDK Global worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of CDK opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

