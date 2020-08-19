Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ITT worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ITT by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $77,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.