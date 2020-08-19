Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

