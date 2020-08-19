Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Redfin worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 1,772.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Redfin by 368.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 246.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $690,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,799 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,284 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.