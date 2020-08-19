Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 203.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Natera by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 976 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $40,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,109,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,490,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,424 shares of company stock worth $15,097,919 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Natera stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.