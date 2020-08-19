Naviaddress (NAVI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,274.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $107,698.87 and $7,274.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.61 or 0.05441372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045626 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.