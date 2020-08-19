Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Receives $16.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NWL opened at $16.72 on Friday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

