Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,554 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,803,000 after acquiring an additional 347,595 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,616 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 828,432 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

