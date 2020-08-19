Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,590 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.