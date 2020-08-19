Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Norbord from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.66. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Norbord during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Norbord by 387.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

