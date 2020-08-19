Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

