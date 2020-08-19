Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $88.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,588,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,008,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 353,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 380,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

