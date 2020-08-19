Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.