Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 1,093,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after purchasing an additional 834,383 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21,449.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 792,566 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 643,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,800,000 after purchasing an additional 493,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.