Oppenheimer Comments on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $248.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $27,052.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,108.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio bought 16,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,137.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,825 shares of company stock valued at $195,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

