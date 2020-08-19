Oppenheimer Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $7.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

NYSE LOW opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

