Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Argus

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PKG. Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.