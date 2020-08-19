Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLC. CIBC upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.33 million and a PE ratio of 195.27. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.33%.

In related news, Director William John Ward bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at C$411,141.15.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

