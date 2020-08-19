PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYS. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

PaySign stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.43 million, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.65. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 32.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PaySign in the first quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132,279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

